Indian students drown in Veliky Novgorod while swimming in river

Four Indian students drown while swimming in river in Veliky Novgorod

A group of Indian students went swimming in the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod. Four people were carried away by the strong current; rescuers found the body of one of the dead.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene found out that five people went swimming in the area of ​​the pedestrian bridge over the Volkhov River. The location is not intended for swimming. The students were carried away by the strong current.

Eyewitnesses tried to save the young people, but one woman and three men drowned. One student was rescued immediately. Rescuers found the body of another young man and continue searching for three others.

The victims were students of the Novgorod Medical Institute, they came from India. They were between 18 and 20 years old.