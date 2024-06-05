Indian students drown in Veliky Novgorod while swimming in river

A group of Indian students went swimming in the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod. Four people were carried away by the strong current; rescuers found the body of one of the dead.
Rescuers who arrived at the scene found out that five people went swimming in the area of the pedestrian bridge over the Volkhov River. The location is not intended for swimming. The students were carried away by the strong current.
Eyewitnesses tried to save the young people, but one woman and three men drowned. One student was rescued immediately. Rescuers found the body of another young man and continue searching for three others.
The victims were students of the Novgorod Medical Institute, they came from India. They were between 18 and 20 years old.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
An RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle of US Air Force was on a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea on June 4, 2024. While patrolling the area off the coast of Crimea, the drone disappeared