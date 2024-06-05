World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Indian students drown in Veliky Novgorod while swimming in river

Four Indian students drown while swimming in river in Veliky Novgorod

Society

A group of Indian students went swimming in the Volkhov River in Veliky Novgorod. Four people were carried away by the strong current; rescuers found the body of one of the dead.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene found out that five people went swimming in the area of ​​the pedestrian bridge over the Volkhov River. The location is not intended for swimming. The students were carried away by the strong current.

Eyewitnesses tried to save the young people, but one woman and three men drowned. One student was rescued immediately. Rescuers found the body of another young man and continue searching for three others.

The victims were students of the Novgorod Medical Institute, they came from India. They were between 18 and 20 years old.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
RQ-4B Global Hawk goes off radar screens and changes course over Black Sea

An RQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned aerial vehicle of US Air Force was on a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea on June 4, 2024. While patrolling the area off the coast of Crimea, the drone disappeared

US RQ-4B Global Hawk disappears over Black Sea
Putin will strike French instructors in Ukraine to humiliate Macron
The Washington Post: Putin may hit the French military in Ukraine to put Macron in place
Süddeutsche Zeitung: Merkel did not see any danger in Nord Stream
Strong Mexican woman beats feeble US protege Lyuba Lulko US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Court fines Iranian man fo wearing Balenciaga shirt with Ukrainian flag in Moscow
Chief of Empire of Most Powerful Witches arrested in Moscow
US RQ-4B Global Hawk disappears over Black Sea
Putin will strike French instructors in Ukraine to humiliate Macron
Angela Merkel admitted Germany was hugely dependent on Russian natural gas
Strong Mexican woman beats feeble US protege
Cat dies in its carrier in stuffy aircraft en route to Antalya
Massive cloud of plasma from X-class solar flare to hit Earth
China tries to twist Russia's arms over Power of Siberia-2 gas prices
Ukraine strikes missile warning system in Russia that reports nuclear danger
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X