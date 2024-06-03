World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Cat dies of heat in its carrier on board Moscow-Antalya flight

Cat dies in its carrier in stuffy aircraft en route to Antalya

Society

Utair airline is conducting an investigation into the death of a cat, which, according to its owners, occurred due to heat on board Moscow-Antalya flight. The airline expressed its "sincerely regret” over the situation, the carrier's press service said.

Cat dies in its carrier in stuffy aircraft en route to Antalya
Photo: airliners.net by Ken Iwelumo is licensed under public domain

The incident occurred on June 1 in hot summer weather. It was stuffy inside the aircraft, the air conditioning was not working properly and the family with a cat named Marusya placed the animal in its carrier near the aisle. Flight attendants asked the owners to put the pet carrier under the seat.

"The cat began to panic, as I assume there was not enough air there. We were not allowed to take the feline out of the carrier due to complaints from other passengers. Marusya died in agony in the cabin of the plane from a violation of temperature regime. When the cat cried for help, no one helped us. The flight attendants did not respond to numerous requests; they didn't care,” the cat owner said.

"The cat escaped from the carrier and started moving around the cabin. There were people with allergies to animals on board the plane. According to air traffic regulations, pets are supposed to be transported in their  carriers that should be placed under the seat in front of the owner. The temperature in the cabin was comfortable — 24°C, the air conditioning was working normally, the air in the cabin was renewed every three to five minutes," Utair representatives said.

The Transport Prosecutor's Office filed an investigation into the incident.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian air defences shoot down US-made multi-million-dollar missile

Russian air defense systems shot down a Patriot missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said

Russian air defences shoot down US missile worth millions of dollars
Ukraine strikes missile warning system in Russia that reports nuclear danger
Ukraine strikes Russia's strategically important missile attack warning system
Russia-China Power of Siberia talks: China wants domestic Russian prices
This solution gets rid of aphids, spider mites and powdery mildew: every gardener can
US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September Dmitry Plotnikov Estonia has no guts to escalate anything with Russia Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Which plants love eggshells and why
What to feed garlic in the spring to be large and do not turn yellow
X-class solar flare to generate super powукагд magnetic storm on Earth
X-class solar flare to generate super powукагд magnetic storm on Earth
Last materials
Cat dies in its carrier in stuffy aircraft en route to Antalya
Massive cloud of plasma from X-class solar flare to hit Earth
China tries to twist Russia's arms over Power of Siberia-2 gas prices
Ukraine strikes missile warning system in Russia that reports nuclear danger
Russian air defences shoot down US missile worth millions of dollars
Which plants love eggshells and why
What to feed garlic in the spring to be large and do not turn yellow
This solution gets rid of aphids, spider mites and powdery mildew: every gardener can
What benefits can celandine bring to the country house?
Lightning strikes man during thunderstorm in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X