What to feed garlic in the spring to be large and do not turn yellow

Society

One of the most popular and useful vegetables is garlic. It not only adds spice and flavor to dishes, but also has many healing properties. To get large and healthy garlic heads, you need to properly feed it in the spring.

Photo: flickr.com by Kjokkenutstyr is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Garlic is a crop that likes fertile and loose soil. Therefore, before planting garlic, it is necessary to prepare the soil well, introduce compost or humus, as well as mineral fertilizers containing nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

In spring, when garlic begins to grow actively, it needs additional nutrition. It is especially important to feed garlic during the period of formation of heads, so that they were large and did not yellow. To do this, you can use organic fertilizers, such as poultry manure or compost, which contain many necessary microelements.

You can also use mineral fertilizers, but you need to watch their dosage, so as not to overdo it and not to harm garlic. It is best to use complex fertilizers that contain all the necessary elements in the optimal ratio.

It is important to remember that garlic does not like excess moisture, so when feeding it is not worth using liquid fertilizers. They can cause overwatering of the soil and lead to rotting of garlic roots.

Another important aspect of feeding garlic is the frequency and timing of the procedure. It is best to feed garlic twice a season - in early spring and mid-summer. It should be taken into account that garlic does not need frequent feeding, as it can negatively affect the quality and flavor of the heads.

It is also important to take into account the condition of the soil and plants. If the soil is already fertile and loose enough, and the plants look healthy and strong, then fertilization can be omitted. In this case, it is better to do with organic fertilizers only, so as not to overload the plants with unnecessary chemicals.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Os pulgões danificam todos os tipos de plantas: vegetais, frutas, bagas e flores. Para prevenir e controlar os pulgões, uso métodos simples e eficazes.

