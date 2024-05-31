World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lightning kills man as he walks to shopping mall during thunderstorm

Lightning strikes man during thunderstorm in Moscow

A lightning struck a man with an umbrella in the town of Balashikha near Moscow. The incident happened as the man was walking to a shopping mall. 

The man died on the spot.

The last day of spring became the hottest day in the last 17 years in Moscow. On May 31, 2007, temperatures hit +31.7°C. On May 31, 2024, afternoon heat of 29.8°C was replaced with strong thunderstorm in the evening. 

The heat is to subside next week

