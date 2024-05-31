A lightning struck a man with an umbrella in the town of Balashikha near Moscow. The incident happened as the man was walking to a shopping mall.
The man died on the spot.
The last day of spring became the hottest day in the last 17 years in Moscow. On May 31, 2007, temperatures hit +31.7°C. On May 31, 2024, afternoon heat of 29.8°C was replaced with strong thunderstorm in the evening.
The heat is to subside next week
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The F16 fighters that Ukraine requested are carriers of nuclear weapons, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said