Putin gives his glass of champagne to mother of 14 at Kremlin event

Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his glass of champagne to Olga Verpakovskaya, a mother of 14 children from the Tver region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Myriam Zilles is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

During a festive event in the Kremlin, the woman turned out to be the only one who did not have a glass of champagne, which the head of state noticed. According to the woman, Putin approached her and asked why she was standing without a glass.

"I was confused and didn't know what to say. Then the president gave me his glass,” Olga said. The woman never drank champagne during the event as she does not drink alcohol.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with graduates of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School, said that he goes in for sports and excludes alcohol almost completely.

"Honestly, I try not to talk about it, although I probably should talk about it. I practically do not drink alcohol. Well, I definitely try not to have strong drinks,” he said.

Young Putin opening champagne awkwardly
