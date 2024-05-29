World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Fisherman catches extremely rare fish in the Sea of Japan

Society

A fisherman caught a rare fish from the Sea of ​​Japan. The man caught a Sakhalin sturgeon off the coast of the town of Dalnegorsk in Russia's Far Eastern territory.

The video shows the fisherman proudly displaying his catch in the rubber boat. The Russian turns the fish over, talking about the place where he went fishing.

  • The Sakhalin sturgeon is a very rare species of the sturgeon family. It is listed in the Red Book of Russia as an endangered fish species. The fish reaches a maximum length of two meters, and its weight can be up to 60 kilograms.
  • Currently, the Sakhalin sturgeon inhabits the waters of the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. In the past, it spawned in the rivers of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sakhalin, Primorye, Japan and China, but due to "ruthless fishing” the fish was almost completely exterminated at the end of the 20th century.

