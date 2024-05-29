Fisherman catches extremely rare fish in the Sea of Japan

A fisherman caught a rare fish from the Sea of ​​Japan. The man caught a Sakhalin sturgeon off the coast of the town of Dalnegorsk in Russia's Far Eastern territory.

The video shows the fisherman proudly displaying his catch in the rubber boat. The Russian turns the fish over, talking about the place where he went fishing.