A fisherman caught a rare fish from the Sea of Japan. The man caught a Sakhalin sturgeon off the coast of the town of Dalnegorsk in Russia's Far Eastern territory.
The video shows the fisherman proudly displaying his catch in the rubber boat. The Russian turns the fish over, talking about the place where he went fishing.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense know how Russia will respond to attacks on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons