Woman loses eyesight during blepharoplasty surgery

Woman becomes blind in both eyes after blepharoplasty surgery

The wife of the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Alexander Boroda, became blind after plastic surgery at Klazko clinic. The woman blames the surgeon, Katerina Lonskaya, for her injuries.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ROTFLOLEB is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

The 46-year-old woman went to the clinic to have blepharoplasty to lift her eyelids (this is a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids — ed.).

Lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky said that the procedure was carried out, but the patient's recovery took longer than expected: instead of two days, the woman spent a week in the clinic.

The woman developed blindness in both eyes. She had to turn to a surgeon in Italy for help. Italian doctors performed several more operations and even sewed up the patient's eyelids. They could recover 30 percent of the woman's ability to see.

A criminal case was opened into the provision of unsafe services. The plastic surgeon who operated the woman in Russia appears in the case as a witness. She continues working and advertising her services. The lawyer wants to reclassify her 'witness' status to 'suspect'.