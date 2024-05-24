Lamborghini Revuelto raises eyebrows in Moscow centre – Video

A Lamborghini Revuelto car, priced at 140 million rubles (over $1,5 million), was spotted in the centre of Moscow. The rechargeable hybrid accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 350 km/h. The car features a gasoline engine and three electric motors at a time.

Photo: Wikipedia by Estabiano is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license

Lamborghini Revuelto supercar is one of the most expensive new cars of the year. One such car was delivered to Russia and sold on the first day for 140 million rubles in cash.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the first rechargeable hybrid. The interior has become more spacious compared to the Lamborghini Aventador: a few additional centimetres appeared above the head, on the floor and behind the seats.