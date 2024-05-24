World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Baby moose knocks woman down in Russian city

Video shows moment when baby moose knocks down woman in Russian city

Society

The baby moose that was running around the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan, knocked down a woman as she was walking her dog.

The woman only suffered bruises.

Hunters and rescuers had been searching for the baby moose all day. They only found hoof prints leading into the forest.

