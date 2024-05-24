The baby moose that was running around the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan, knocked down a woman as she was walking her dog.
The woman only suffered bruises.
Hunters and rescuers had been searching for the baby moose all day. They only found hoof prints leading into the forest.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The proposal came following the visit of the US Secretary of State to Kyiv on May 14. Blinken's position on American weapons has changed due to Russia's military successes Ukraine