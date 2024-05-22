World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Alexander Ovechkin's account in Russia blocked over unpaid debt

Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked

Society

One of the world's highest paid hockey players Alexander Ovechkin owes 49,000 rubles, which is roughly $540, in unpaid taxes in Russia. The Russian tax authorities blocked Ovechkin's account because of the debt.

Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pens Through My Lens is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin makes about $12.5 million per year. He gets about $5 million more for advertising products of such major brands as Nike, Coca-Cola, Gillette and others.

In Russia, Ovi owns an international hockey academy named after himself. He also runs the brand called Russian Machine LLC that sells products wholesale. Ovechkin is registered as an individual entrepreneur with a "fabulous" debt of 49,093 rubles. His company is engaged in the production and sale of clothing, sporting goods and other sports activities. The Federal Tax Service blocked Ovechkin's individual entrepreneur account and reported the decision to the bank, Mash reports.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows new Volga cars that are going to be produced in Russia

The new Volga cars will be manufactured in three different classes: Volga C40 — D class sedan, Volga K30 — C class crossover, Volga K40 — D class crossover

Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russian borders in the Baltic Sea should be changed – Defence Ministry
Newsweek: Conflict if Ukraine will end if Ukraine agrees to compromise with Russia
Russia kicks off military exercises to test readiness for nuclear confrontation
Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu? Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff A Rump State Costantino Ceoldo
Russian army general taken into custody for large-scale embezzlement by fraud
Serial killer who cannibalised children during the 1990s sent to mental hospital
Russian forces take control of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Russian forces take control of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Last materials
Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked
Boy playing with large beer keg nearly loses his eye and suffers broken jaw
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russia starts nuclear exercises in response to bellicose statements from the West
Russian general, former commander of 58th Army, arrested for theft by fraud
Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital
Russia unveils new cars to replace Mercedes – Volga C40
Newsweek: Ukraine will have to compromise for the conflict to end
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X