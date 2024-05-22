Alexander Ovechkin's account in Russia blocked over unpaid debt

Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked

One of the world's highest paid hockey players Alexander Ovechkin owes 49,000 rubles, which is roughly $540, in unpaid taxes in Russia. The Russian tax authorities blocked Ovechkin's account because of the debt.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pens Through My Lens is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin makes about $12.5 million per year. He gets about $5 million more for advertising products of such major brands as Nike, Coca-Cola, Gillette and others.

In Russia, Ovi owns an international hockey academy named after himself. He also runs the brand called Russian Machine LLC that sells products wholesale. Ovechkin is registered as an individual entrepreneur with a "fabulous" debt of 49,093 rubles. His company is engaged in the production and sale of clothing, sporting goods and other sports activities. The Federal Tax Service blocked Ovechkin's individual entrepreneur account and reported the decision to the bank, Mash reports.