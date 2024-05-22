Large beer keg breaks boy's jaw and nearly knocks out his eye

A ten-year-old schoolboy from the city of Tomsk nearly lost his eye and had his jaw broken when a 12-liter plastic beer keg exploded in his hands.

Teenagers found a large ownerless beer keg near a building on Kosarev Street. The kids started playing around with it and then decided to see whether they could smash the keg. The kids took turns hitting the keg against the asphalt road. When Platon's turn came, the keg exploded and bounced straight into his head.

The child was urgently hospitalised. He suffered an open head injury, comminuted fractures of the upper jaw and cheekbones, as well as facial lacerations.