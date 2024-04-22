Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21

Arina Mikhailina, an athlete of the Zarechye-Odintsovo beach volleyball team, died at the age of 21, the website of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation said.

Photo: mos.ru by Пресс-служба мэра и Правительства Москвы is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

The athlete committed suicide. She was found on the evening of April 21 near a dormitory in southeast Moscow. Doctors were unable to save the woman.

The volleyball player performed for the Russian youth team.

Arina Mikhailina's boyfriend said that during his correspondence with Mikhailina, he noticed that she seemed to be saying goodbye to him. The young man called an ambulance. He went to the dormitory in Moscow, where the athlete lived. ER doctors arrived to the call, examined the woman, decided that she did not need help, and left. She committed suicide an hour later.