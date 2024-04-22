World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21

Society

Arina Mikhailina, an athlete of the Zarechye-Odintsovo beach volleyball team, died at the age of 21, the website of the All-Russian Volleyball Federation said.

Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Photo: mos.ru by Пресс-служба мэра и Правительства Москвы is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

The athlete committed suicide. She was found on the evening of April 21 near a dormitory in southeast Moscow. Doctors were unable to save the woman.

The volleyball player performed for the Russian youth team.

Arina Mikhailina's boyfriend said that during his correspondence with Mikhailina, he noticed that she seemed to be saying goodbye to him. The young man called an ambulance. He went to the dormitory in Moscow, where the athlete lived. ER doctors arrived to the call, examined the woman, decided that she did not need help, and left. She committed suicide an hour later.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to comment on the letter from Swiss leader Viola Amherd that she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
Putin to discuss withdrawal of Russian peacemakers from Armenia's Tavush Province
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence Guy Somerset General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come Inna Novikova Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew
Last materials
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence
General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come
Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
Ukraine's new long-range drones may reach Siberia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X