World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Blogger sentenced to eight years for forcing his baby to feed on energy of the sun

Blogger who forced his baby to feed on solar energy sentenced to 8 years

Society

A court of Sochi sentenced blogger Maxim Lyuty to eight years in a maximum security colony over the death of his child. The baby died of exhaustion.

Blogger who forced his baby to feed on solar energy sentenced to 8 years
Photo: flickr.com by dnak is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

The blogger will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony. He will also have to pay the fine of 100,000 rubles (about $1,000). Prosecutors sought eight and a half years for the blogger.

Maxim Lyuty advocated giving up food and feeding on the energy of the sun. In March 2023, the 43-year-old blogger was detained in Sochi. The man was charged with Part 4 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm against a minor), as well as Art. 156 of the Criminal Code (improper performance of educational duties).

In February 2023, the man's live-in girlfriend gave birth to a child at home. Over the course of the next month, the father took the baby from the mother on three occasions and deprived the child of food for 24 hours. The parents did not request medical assistance either during childbirth or during breastfeeding. When the newborn's health deteriorated, the couple took him to the hospital, but the baby died on the way.

The baby's mother was detained two days earlier than Lyuty. In September 2023, she was sentenced to two years of correctional labor.

The blogger's defence lawyers intend to appeal his verdict.

"Yes, we will appeal the verdict, we consider it unfair,” lawyer Aleksei Avanesyan told RBC. He noted that the child's mother was sentenced to two years of correctional labor and was already free.

"At the same time, the father was sentenced to eight years of strict regime for the same,” the lawyer said.

According to him, the defence will seek to reclassify the charges.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
After Iran's attack, the West gathers for 'parade of hypocrisy and double standards'

Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the urgent meeting of the UN Security Council that was convened in connection with Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel was "a parade of hypocrisy and double standards"

What was the purpose of Iran's attack on Israel?
Russian test pilot who saved Le Bourget crowd from crashing MiG-29 fighter dies
Test pilot who saved Le Bourget crowd in 1989 dies
USSR's most famous singer Alla Pugacheva turns 75
Russia may benefit from Israel-Iran conflict, but not war
Hot war between Iran and Israel postponed, but for how long? Lyuba Lulko Can all meat diet be healthy? Mark S. McGrew India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for? Daria Aslamova
Russia and Belarus to develop new light multi-purpose Osvey aircraft
Video shows moment when man stabs priest during live church service in Sydney
Video shows moment when man stabs priest during live church service in Sydney
Last materials
Blogger who forced his baby to feed on solar energy sentenced to 8 years
Russia and Belarus sign agreement to develop new light aircraft
Raw video shows attacker stabbing priest in live online broadcast
Hot war between Iran and Israel postponed, but for how long?
Alla Pugacheva, living legend of the USSR and Russia, celebrates 75th birthday alone
Russian test pilot who saved Le Bourget crowd from crashing MiG-29 fighter dies
What was the purpose of Iran's attack on Israel?
Video shows Russian ICBM flying above city in successful test launch
Russia destroys Europe's largest underground gas storage facility in Ukraine
Iran ready to launch major attack to break Israel's spine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X