USSR's most famous singer Alla Pugacheva turns 75

Alla Pugacheva, living legend of the USSR and Russia, celebrates 75th birthday alone

On April 15, 2024, Soviet and Russian singer Alla Pugacheva turned 75 years old. Due to the missile and drone attack on Israel, Pugacheva had to celebrate her anniversary alone. To celebrate her 75th birthday, the living legend released a new song called "Ya Plachu" ("I'm Crying”).

Photo: youtube.com by канал Central Partnership is licensed under public domain

Pugacheva planned to celebrate her 75th birthday with friends and family. However, she was left alone amid Iran's attack on Israel: none of the guests could arrive due to interrupted air traffic.

It is also alleged that Alla Pugacheva's husband Maxim Galkin (recognised by the Russian Ministry of Justice as a foreign agent) is not present next to the artist either.

Alla Pugacheva's daughter, singer Kristina Orbakaite, publicly congratulated her mother on her birthday. In a post of her social media page, Orbakaite wrote:

"Alla will keep on singing… Happy birthday, mom."

In the post, Orbakaite shared archival photos of her performances with her mother. The artist closed comments to the post.

Alla Pugacheva as a foreign agent

At the end of March, the head of the Federal Anti-Corruption Project, Vitaly Borodin, said that the Prosecutor General's Office had begun the procedure to recognise Pugacheva as a foreign agent. Later, SHOT Telegram channel reported that the artist could be included in the corresponding register for her anniversary.

At the same time, State Duma deputy Sergei Solovyov noted in late March that it was too early to talk about the timing for making such a decision.

Pugacheva left the stage in 2010 and since then has participated only in television programs and creative evenings. During her career, Alla Pugacheva released 17 solo records and sold over 250 million records.

In March 2022, the singer and her husband left Russia after the start of the special military operation.

Alla Pugacheva was born on April 15, 1949 in Moscow. She gained popularity in the 1970s after winning the Golden Orpheus music competition, where she performed the song "Harlequin”. After this, the performer began touring the Soviet Union and appearing on television.

The singer managed to receive international recognition. In the 1980s, after Pugacheva's tour of American cities, Billboard magazine put her on a par with Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, and in 2022 the artist was included in the list of the 100 most influential women in the world.

Her contribution to Soviet and Russian culture is so immense there is not a singe person on post-Soviet space who does not know her songs.

She is the owner of the title "People's Artist of the USSR", the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, and a multiple winner of the "Golden Gramophone" and "Song of the Year" awards.