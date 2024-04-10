Pontoon bridge with people on it gets carried away by moving ice

The pontoon bridge was carried away by the current of the Tom River near the village of Mayzas in the Kemerovo region of Russia.

There were people on the bridge at the moment when the incident happened. The people were quickly brought ashore, no one was hurt, Kemerovo No. 1 publication said.

Local authorities said that the bridge was closed several days ago ahead of the onset of the ice movement, but people still continued to use the crossing at their own risk.