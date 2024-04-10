World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Pontoon bridge with people on it gets carried away by moving ice

Moving ice carries away pontoon bridge with people on it – Video

Society

The pontoon bridge was carried away by the current of the Tom River near the village of Mayzas in the Kemerovo region of Russia.

There were people on the bridge at the moment when the incident happened. The people were quickly brought ashore, no one was hurt, Kemerovo No. 1 publication said.

Local authorities said that the bridge was closed several days ago ahead of the onset of the ice movement, but people still continued to use the crossing at their own risk.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Popular
Belarus suddenly bans all of most popular Russian teas

Belarus suddenly banned the sale of Russian-made tea. According to the Ministry of Health of Belarus, the reason for this decision was a violation of requirements for microbiological indicators of product safety

Belarus bans most of Russian tea products
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome aborted
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy vehicle aborted two minutes before lift off
Astronomers discover new star with record pulsation
Graves of US mercenaries who lost their lives in Ukraine found from Virginia to California
Can all meat diet be healthy? Mark S. McGrew India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for? Daria Aslamova Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Mi-24 military helicopter crashes into Black Sea
Mi-24 military helicopter crashes into Black Sea
Last materials
US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California
Russian Defence Ministry: Mi-24 helicopter crashes into the Black Sea
Cepheid variable star with record period of pulsation discovered in Milky Way
Belarus bans most of Russian tea products
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome aborted
Video: Russian missile strikes workshop for the production of heavy Ukrainian drones
Can all meat diet be healthy?
Bridge collapses on railway tracks in Russia, one woman killed
Floodwaters affect over 6,000 in Russia's Orenburg region
India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X