Improvised memorial to victims of Moscow terror attack vandalised and burned down

Improvised memorial to Crocus terror victims burned

The improvised memorial in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall burned down in Moscow.

Photo: Telegram

Photos that were published on social media show charred flowers and a soot-covered stone with a memorial plaque installed on it.

"There were a lot of flowers there, the stone was littered with flowers, you could not even see it. Now everything has been removed, everything has been washed, but it is clear that the stone is a little charred,” said a local resident.

Residents assume that vandals set fire to the memorial at night. The incident was reported to the police. An inspection is underway. The foundation stone around which the memorial was formed will be restored to its proper form in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the masterminds of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall had one goal — to undermine the unity of the country.

"There are no other goals in sight," the president said.

Putin earlier said that Russia could not be the target of attacks by Islamic fundamentalists, as the Russian Federation serves as an example of interfaith unity and harmony.