World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Improvised memorial to victims of Moscow terror attack vandalised and burned down

Improvised memorial to Crocus terror victims burned

Society

The improvised memorial in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall burned down in Moscow.

Improvised memorial to Crocus terror victims burned
Photo: Telegram

Photos that were published on social media show charred flowers and a soot-covered stone with a memorial plaque installed on it.

"There were a lot of flowers there, the stone was littered with flowers, you could not even see it. Now everything has been removed, everything has been washed, but it is clear that the stone is a little charred,” said a local resident.

Residents assume that vandals set fire to the memorial at night. The incident was reported to the police. An inspection is underway. The foundation stone around which the memorial was formed will be restored to its proper form in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the masterminds of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall had one goal — to undermine the unity of the country.

"There are no other goals in sight," the president said.

Putin earlier said that Russia could not be the target of attacks by Islamic fundamentalists, as the Russian Federation serves as an example of interfaith unity and harmony.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Feeble European state of Romania wants to kill two birds with one stone

The Romanian army prepares to enter both Moldova and Ukraine. It was in these countries where the Romanians distributed their passports in large numbers

Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine
German police uniforms now exclude trousers for both men and women
German police officers wait for up to 6 months to receive uniform pants
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
Chechen man arrested before Crocus City Hall attack commits suicide at police station
Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards Oleg Artyukov
Russian forces conduct large-scale attack targeting military facilities in Kharkiv
Yamaha Music Russia CEO found dead in Moscow
USA to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia
USA to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia
Last materials
Murmansk Governor's condition stable after bizarre knife attack
Russia finds evidence proving Ukraine's association with Crocus City Hall terrorist attack
Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine
Russian military conduct series of strikes in Kharkiv region of Ukraine
Chechen man commits suicide at police station before Crocus City Hall attack
Pentagon to deploy missiles in Asia to contain China
Head of Russian division of Yamaha Music found dead in Moscow
German police uniforms now exclude trousers for both men and women
Coffee prices soar to dizzying heights amid fears of supply shortages
Russia to build another mega bridge to Sakhalin Island in Far East
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X