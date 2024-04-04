World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Yamaha Music Russia CEO found dead in Moscow

Head of Russian division of Yamaha Music found dead in Moscow

Society

The body of Aoki Jun, the General Director of Yamaha Music Russia, was found in Moscow. The company confirmed his death, RBC reports.

Head of Russian division of Yamaha Music found dead in Moscow
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

"We confirm the passing of our CEO Jun Aoki. The cause of his death is currently being determined. The company continues to operate as normal,” the statement said.

A source at law enforcement agencies said that Aoki Jun's death was not of criminal nature. No bodily injuries were found on his body.

The body of 55-year-old Aoki Jun was found on April 2 in a residential building on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

According to preliminary information, Jun died due to acute heart failure. Aoki Jun was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Moscow Conservatory.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Asian giants demand EU should not confiscate frozen Russian assets

China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia warned the EU that confiscation of Russian assets would be unacceptable. One shall assume that it was the European Union that had a hand in this request

Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
Russia to break through Ukrainian front in a few months
Post-Soviet states refuse to service Russia's Mir payment system
Former US senators believe Washington lost information war to Russia and China
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets Lyuba Lulko Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards Oleg Artyukov
Ukraine announces another impending attack on Crimean Bridge
Portuguese General Election: Reflection
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
Last materials
Coffee prices soar to dizzying heights amid fears of supply shortages
Russia to build another mega bridge to Sakhalin Island in Far East
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis
Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Ukraine will try to strike Crimean Bridge again in 2024
Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
US loses information war to Russia and China
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of bomb terrorism. What does it mean?
Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X