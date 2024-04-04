Yamaha Music Russia CEO found dead in Moscow

The body of Aoki Jun, the General Director of Yamaha Music Russia, was found in Moscow. The company confirmed his death, RBC reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

"We confirm the passing of our CEO Jun Aoki. The cause of his death is currently being determined. The company continues to operate as normal,” the statement said.

A source at law enforcement agencies said that Aoki Jun's death was not of criminal nature. No bodily injuries were found on his body.

The body of 55-year-old Aoki Jun was found on April 2 in a residential building on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

According to preliminary information, Jun died due to acute heart failure. Aoki Jun was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Moscow Conservatory.