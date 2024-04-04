The body of Aoki Jun, the General Director of Yamaha Music Russia, was found in Moscow. The company confirmed his death, RBC reports.
"We confirm the passing of our CEO Jun Aoki. The cause of his death is currently being determined. The company continues to operate as normal,” the statement said.
A source at law enforcement agencies said that Aoki Jun's death was not of criminal nature. No bodily injuries were found on his body.
The body of 55-year-old Aoki Jun was found on April 2 in a residential building on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.
According to preliminary information, Jun died due to acute heart failure. Aoki Jun was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Moscow Conservatory.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia warned the EU that confiscation of Russian assets would be unacceptable. One shall assume that it was the European Union that had a hand in this request