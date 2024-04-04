German police officers wait for up to 6 months to receive uniform pants

German police uniforms now exclude trousers for both men and women

Bavarian police officers made an April Fool's video in which they appeared without trousers to draw attention to the problem of uniform shortages. The video was published on the YouTube channel of the German Police Association.

The characters in the video complain to each other that they wait up to six months to receive uniform pants. The head of the Bavarian branch of the union said in the video that waiting times for various uniform items may indeed take months. According to him, the problem has existed since 2020.

Officials with the Bavarian Interior Ministry say that shortages in the supply of workwear occur due to disruptions in the supply chain because of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. They promises to resolve the situation as soon as possible, Welt publication said.