World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
German police officers wait for up to 6 months to receive uniform pants

German police uniforms now exclude trousers for both men and women

Society

Bavarian police officers made an April Fool's video in which they appeared without trousers to draw attention to the problem of uniform shortages. The video was published on the YouTube channel of the German Police Association.

The characters in the video complain to each other that they wait up to six months to receive uniform pants. The head of the Bavarian branch of the union said in the video that waiting times for various uniform items may indeed take months. According to him, the problem has existed since 2020.

Officials with the Bavarian Interior Ministry say that shortages in the supply of workwear occur due to disruptions in the supply chain because of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. They promises to resolve the situation as soon as possible, Welt publication said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Asian giants demand EU should not confiscate frozen Russian assets

China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia warned the EU that confiscation of Russian assets would be unacceptable. One shall assume that it was the European Union that had a hand in this request

Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
Russia to break through Ukrainian front in a few months
Post-Soviet states refuse to service Russia's Mir payment system
Former US senators believe Washington lost information war to Russia and China
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets Lyuba Lulko Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards Oleg Artyukov
Ukraine announces another impending attack on Crimean Bridge
Portuguese General Election: Reflection
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
Russia to build another super bridge, this time from mainland to Sakhalin Island
Last materials
Coffee prices soar to dizzying heights amid fears of supply shortages
Russia to build another mega bridge to Sakhalin Island in Far East
Portugal: Election, Results and Analysis
Asia will not let Europe steal frozen Russian assets
Ukraine will try to strike Crimean Bridge again in 2024
Banks of CIS states gradually refuse to service Russian Mir cards
Kyiv's allies concerned Ukraine's front may collapse in a few months
US loses information war to Russia and China
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of bomb terrorism. What does it mean?
Putin pledged to get to those who ordered terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X