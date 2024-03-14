Video shows moment when man pushes his girlfriend off platform in Moscow metro

A man attempted to kill his girlfriend in the Moscow metro. He pushed the woman from the platform as a train was arriving to the station.

The incident took place on March 13 at Voykovskaya metro station.

The woman fell from the platform, balled her legs and landed in the groove between the tracks. The train driver used emergency braking, and the woman was not hurt.

One of the eyewitnesses did not let the criminal to escape. The police detained the attacker at the scene. A criminal case of attempted murder was filed into the incident. The reasons and circumstances of the incident are to be established.