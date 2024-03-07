World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Vladimir Zhirinovsky: 200 million will die in two nuclear wars

Society

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the late leader of the Liberal and Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) predicted a nuclear war between Israel and Palestine in 2004.

Photo: freepik.com\Liuzishan

"Two nuclear wars will break out – between Palestine and Israel and between Pakistan and India. This will force us to finally agree. The Christian civilisation must unite,” Zhirinovsky said in 2004.

The LDPR leader said that as many as 200 million people would perish as a result of the exchange of nuclear strikes and about one billion refugees would flee Asia to other countries.

It is worthy of note that many predictions of the late Russian politician came true. Thus, the founder of the LDPR predicted a conflict in the Middle East by 2024. Zhirinovsky also said that Israel would disappear as a result of that war.

Zhirinovsky also made predictions about the special military operation in Ukraine. The politician said that Kherson, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Luhansk, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Odessa would return to Russia. Those are the regions that predominantly have the Russian-speaking population areas, Zhirinovsky noted.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky was one of the most prominent politicians in Russia. He died of Covid in April 2022. 

