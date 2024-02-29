Military man gives a startled look into the camera while Putin was talking

Military man becomes star of Putin's 2024 Federal Assembly speech

The snapshot of a military man who gave a strange and funny look into the camera during Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly on February 29 went viral on social media.

After the speech, the military man said that he and his wife had a good laugh at his pictures that started spreading on the Internet.

"I saw that pic, my wife sent it to me," the man told SHOT telegram channel.

The military man, Sergei Tokar, is a hero of the special military operation. He lost his arm during a combat mission. His unit entered into battle with a larger unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sergei received a serious injury to his hand, but continued to fulfill his military duty until he was evacuated to a medical center.

Sergei returned to duty and remains in good spirits.