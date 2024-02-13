Villagers choose Sasha Grey as their Snegurochka

A banner with American porn actress Sasha Grey dressed as Snegurochka (translates as Snow Maiden; Snegurochka is a granddaughter of Ded Moroz or Grandfather Frost, the Russian version of Santa Claus — ed.) was placed on a fence in the village of Agapovka in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. The graffiti image appeared near the building of a local education authority.

Officials at the district administration told TASS that "an employee who was responsible for the banner found the image on the Internet while searching for "a girl in Gzhel style.” The district administration also said that the image of the pro actress was removed.

"We do not watch this type of "art" so nothing like that could occur to us when we were picking the picture for the banner," local officials said.

Sasha Gray's image was replaced with another one, depicting another girl in a costume. Some later assumed that the woman in the new image looked like Ukrainian model Viktoria Gaidukevich.