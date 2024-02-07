Woman police officer's Cane Corso dogs killed little girl's Pom

Video: Cane Corso dogs maul Pomeranian to death before children's eyes

Two adult Cane Corso dogs attacked and killed a Pom dog before the eyes of a little girl.

The incident occurred a few days ago in the city of Tver, Central Russia. Two large fighting breed dogs attacked a Pomeranian that a man was walking with his little daughter.

The Pom's owner managed to fight off his pet, but the dog later died from injuries. The attack happened before the eyes of the man's daughter. The little girl suffered a trauma both from the attack of the dogs and the loss of her pet, her mother said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The video shows that all the three dogs were leashed, but unmuzzled. The owner of the Cane Corso dogs did not manage to hold them back as they attacked the Pomeranian.

The affected family is collecting signatures to file a complaint against the woman owner of the Cane Corso dogs. The woman is said to be a law-enforcement officer. She always walks her dogs unmuzzled, sometimes unleashed. Local residents also said that the woman's dogs had repeatedly attacked smaller dogs before. However, the woman disregarded all the complaints from tenants.

A community police officer is looking into the circumstances of the incident.

The Cane Corso is an Italian breed of mastiff. It is usually kept as a companion dog or guard dog. This is a guardian dog, bred for protection. It can be aggressive toward anything it sees as a threat, but proper training and socialisation can help prevent inappropriate aggression.