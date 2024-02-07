World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian general partied and drank too much

Russian general fired from Federal Customs Service for drunken brawl

Society

On February 5, Russian Telegram channels published a video of a man looking like General Oleg Zavgorodny lying on the floor at a police station. According to them, he was detained in Kaliningrad for a drunken brawl.

On February 7, it was said that Oleg Zavgorodny, the head of the Main Directorate of Logistics Support, was fired from the Federal Customs Service, the press service of the department said, RBC reports. The general resigned voluntarily on February 6.

Earlier this week, a number of Russian Telegram channels published a video that allegedly showed Zavgorodny lying handcuffed on the floor of a police station. The video was filmed on February 2 in Kaliningrad, where the general arrived to participate in the annual board of the customs service of the region.

The general and his colleagues were celebrating their business trip in the restaurant of a Kaliningrad hotel. At one point of the party, while heavily intoxicated, the general started a brawl and was detained. Zavgorodny spent several hours in police custody.

Zavgorodny was a Major General of the Customs Service. He headed the Main Logistics Directorate since 2017.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
F-16 to be used from Romania through Moldova. A legitimate target for Russia to strike

Moldovan Telegram channels report that President Maia Sandu may allow American F-16 fighter jets transferred to Ukraine to fly from Romania over Moldova to strike the Russian forces

Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest
Tucker Carlson interview with Putin to be published on February 8
Tucker Carlson's dream comes true: He sees Moscow and interviews Putin
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
The body of US mercenary Brendon Jayms Bowersox was never recovered
The World in gridlock at a crossroads Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest Dmitry Plotnikov London prepares plan for NATO forces to enter Ukraine. The hour is near Lyuba Lulko
Rospatent approves bid to extend Ikea trademark rights in Russia
Russian troops abandoned Krasny Lyman in 2002 but will take it soon again
Russian general partied and drank too much
Russian general partied and drank too much
Last materials
Video: Cane Corso dogs maul Pomeranian to death before children's eyes
Russian forces go on large-scale offensive to recapture Krasny Lyman
Russian general fired from Federal Customs Service for drunken brawl
US mercenary fired from army for alcohol and drug abuse killed in Ukraine
Ikea extends trademark rights in Russia until 2033
Tucker Carlson interview with Putin to be published on February 8
The World in gridlock at a crossroads
Romania may become legitimate target for Russian forces at Moldova's behest
London prepares plan for NATO forces to enter Ukraine. The hour is near
Ukrainian Commander in Chief Zaluzhny agrees to leave as Ambassador to UK
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X