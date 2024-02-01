Video: Pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father shot dead near his home

Magomedrasul Mutaev, a pupil of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, a FightNights promotion fighter, was shot near his home in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan. The attacker fired eight bullets at Mutaev.

The perpetrator waylaid the 20-year-old fighter at the entrance to his house. When the athlete arrived, the killer ran up and opened fire at the man. One of the bullets shot the victim in the head. The young man died in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

An attempt on Mutaev's life was made in the past too. The attacker also fired a gun at him but missed.

The alleged killer is an 18-year-old acquaintance of the deceased, Nadyrkhan K. The police are looking for the suspect in his village of Chanko, where the suspect grew up and may be hiding. The police are also patrolling the streets, the railway station and the airport.

It is believed that 20-year-old Magomedrasul Mutaev and some of his acquaintances humiliated Nadyrkhan about two months ago. Nadyrkhan thus killed the athlete out of revenge.