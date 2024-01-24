MMA fighter Venom survives falling from 10th floor

MMA fighter Venom (real name Magomed Zainalov) fell from the 10th floor in Rostov-on-Don. The athlete fell out of the window while trying to save his cat. Zainalov survived the fall. Doctors are now fighting to save his legs.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press

The athlete's wife says that their feline got scared yesterday night. The feline ran out into the balcony and jumped onto a drain pipe. Venom tried to reach out for the cat, but lost his grip and fell. The video taken from the site of his fall shows that the man landed on a car.

The athlete is conscious. He broke his legs and pelvis. The Hardcore League, for which Zainalov performs, promised to cover the costs for his surgery.