Satanist kills his girlfriend and folds her body in half

A young man brutally killed and folded his 17-year-old girlfriend in half in Voronezh. Before committing the crime, the young man was seen running through the streets of the city with blood stains on his body.

Photo: Openverse by Staropramen1969 is licensed under Public Domain Mark 1.0.

Local residents found the body of Angelina G. in a large bag that was left near trash cans. The victim's head and limbs were wrapped in plastic bags, whereas her body was folded in half and tied with rope. People immediately called the police to the crime scene.

Angelina's 28-year-old boyfriend Mark P. appeared to be the main suspect. The police paid attention to the video that the man posted a day before the crime. In the video, he was seen running around the streets of the city in his shorts. His torso was smeared with blood and had an image of Baphomet's head on it.

The man was found and detained at a local infectious diseases hospital. He came there himself and told doctors that he was feeling unwell. The hospital is located literally a few blocks from the crime scene.