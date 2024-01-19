World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russians believe Lenin should be reburied as soon as possible

The majority of Russians support the reburial of revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, RIA Novosti reports with reference to a recent public survey.

Photo: www.kurir. rs/planeta/3456809/lenjin-i-mrtav-basnoslovno-kosta-rusiju-necete-verovati-koliko-godisnje-izdvajaju-za-odrzavanje-njegovog-tela

Thirty percent of respondents said that Lenin's body needs to be reburied as soon as possible, WCIOM said in its recent study. In 2011, the number of responders who approved of the idea was higher — 43 percent.

Twenty-seven percent supported the reburial, but noted that it should be done when the generation who cares about Vladimir Lenin passes away (18 percent thought so 13 years ago).

Thirty-three percent believe that the body of the revolutionary should be left in the Mausoleum on Red Square (29 percent — in 2011).

In addition, 32 percent of Russians believe that the question of Lenin's reburial should be resolved as soon as possible. Fifty-five percent do not see any urgency in this and believe that the decision can be postponed.

Vladimir Lenin's mummified body has been kept in Mausoleum ever since his death in 1924. Lenin's Tomb is still open to public.

