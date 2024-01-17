Boy gets worms in his brain after petting stray dog

A 12-year-old boy from Chelyabinsk was on the brink of death after he petted a stray dog. The boys named only as Misha, started having problems with his school studies, and even developed the feeling of paralysis in his limbs.

His parents started noticing bizarre changes in their son's behaviour a few months ago. The boy was sleepy most of the time, he could not focus his attention on anything, his school performance declined. At first, the parents ascribed those problems to his studies. However, when the boy started complaining that he could not feel his arms and legs, his parents consulted a doctor.

Neurosurgeons from the regional children's hospital found that the boy had echinococcosis of the brain. The parasite larvae entered his head and formed a knot of many cysts in the boy's brain.

This parasite can be transmitted to humans during a contact with infected stray animals. Misha's case was outrageous as the parasite reached his brain, although it usually affects liver and lungs.

The boy was operated on, and surgeons removed the living tumour from his head. Misha is recovering from surgery under the supervision of doctors.

Human echinococcosis is a zoonotic disease (a disease that is transmitted to humans from animals) that is caused by parasites, namely tapeworms of the genus Echinococcus.