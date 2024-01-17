World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Boy gets worms in his brain after petting stray dog

Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog

Society

A 12-year-old boy from Chelyabinsk was on the brink of death after he petted a stray dog. The boys named only as Misha, started having problems with his school studies, and even developed the feeling of paralysis in his limbs.

Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Photo: David Davies/PA

His parents started noticing bizarre changes in their son's behaviour a few months ago. The boy was sleepy most of the time, he could not focus his attention on anything, his school performance declined. At first, the parents ascribed those problems to his studies. However, when the boy started complaining that he could not feel his arms and legs, his parents consulted a doctor.

Neurosurgeons from the regional children's hospital found that the boy had echinococcosis of the brain. The parasite larvae entered his head and formed a knot of many cysts in the boy's brain.

This parasite can be transmitted to humans during a contact with infected stray animals. Misha's case was outrageous as the parasite reached his brain, although it usually affects liver and lungs.

The boy was operated on, and surgeons removed the living tumour from his head. Misha is recovering from surgery under the supervision of doctors.

Human echinococcosis is a zoonotic disease (a disease that is transmitted to humans from animals) that is caused by parasites, namely tapeworms of the genus Echinococcus.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: If Ukraine continues striking civilians in Russia, Ukrainian statehood will be destroyed

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Ukrainian officials "idiots" because they refused to negotiate with Moscow. Russia and Ukraine would have concluded peace long ago, he said

Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
Twenty countries join Russia's analogue of SWIFT
Russia's analogue of SWIFT system shows constant growth of traffic
Russian Inferno drones carpet bomb Ukrainian positions
Putin breaks silence about notorious Almost Naked Party
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Russia helps prevent World War Three - Parliament Speaker Volodin
NATO's big Russia-NATO war bluff materialises in tabloid publications
Russian billionaire dies during hiking trip in Northern Russia
Russian billionaire dies during hiking trip in Northern Russia
Last materials
Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies
British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
Dmitry Medvedev: For Ukraine, it's either eternal war, or peace as part of Russia
Polymer plant explosion in Russia: New factory explodes a few months after opening
Putin about Ukraine peace talks: 'Idiots! It would have all ended long time ago!'
Germany is bluffing about NATO-Russia war plans leaking them to Bild
Putin speaks about Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov thanks North Korea for support in Ukraine
Twenty countries join Russia's analogue of SWIFT
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X