Russian billionaire dies during hiking trip in Northern Russia

Russian billionaire Andrei Godunov died in the Murmansk region in northwestern Russia during a hiking trip.
The 48-year-old man was caught in an avalanche. His body was found on January 8 near Ramsay Gorge on Mount Petrelius. He was riding a snowmobile with an unregistered tourist group. No other details were provided.
Andrei Godunov was the founder of NBCOM Group, which specialises in selling and servicing Apple products. In 2023, the businessman's fortune was evaluated at 3.5 billion rubles (about $39 million).
