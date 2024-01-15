World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Crazy driver crashes his Mitsubishi SUV into multiple cars trying to leave parking lot

The Office of the Public Prosecutor of Moscow announced the detention of a resident of Moscow's Perovo, born in 1981, who caused a massive car accident on Perovskaya Street on December 30, 2023 at night.

Trapped on parking lot

The video taken by eyewitnesses shows a clearly inadequate driver in a white Mitsubishi SUV trying to leave the parking lot in the yard of an apartment building. The man violently crashes the SUV into multiple parked cars.

Eyewitnesses called the police, but the driver managed to get out of the "trap” having left the rear bumper and the licence plate of his vehicle on the road.

The man refused to undergo medical examination after arrest. He can be deprived of his driver's licence for 3.5 years and arrested for 15 days.

