Russia's strongest boy buys new vehicle and dies in car crash next day

Sergei Batyaev, Russia's strongest boy and absolute champion of the All-Russian Beach Games in workout, was killed in a car accident in Bashkiria, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Republic.

Photo: Openverse by alubavin is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 8, at M5 Highway. A VAZ-2109 car that 17-year-old Batyaev was driving swerved into the oncoming traffic and crashed into a Renault Premium truck.

The driver and his 14-year-old passenger were hospitalised. The 42-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Sergei Batyaev died at hospital a day later.

The teenager's father confirmed his son's death on his VKontakte page.

Sergei Batyaev purchased the car the day before the accident, TASS said.

At the age of 11, Sergei Batyaev won the All-Russian competition in the Russian strength contest. He is also the absolute champion in workout of the All-Russian Beach Games and a multiple winner of the Republican Olympiad for schoolchildren. In 2019, he was recognised as Russia's strongest teenager.