Putin grants Russian citizenship to US boxer Johnson

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to American boxer Kevin Johnson.

Photo: akket.com

Johnson (44) is a heavy weight category boxer. He took part in 60 professional fights, in which he scored 36 victories. In 2009, he lost a fight to Vitali Klitschko (the current mayor of Kyiv). Klitschko then defended his title as the heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Kevin Johnson fought such famous athletes as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev and Dereck Chisora.

In addition to citizenship, Kevin Johnson acquired a Russian middle name for himself — Vladimirovich — in honour of the Russian president. His full name now officially sounds as Kevin Vladimirovich Johnson.