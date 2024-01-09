World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian blogger prosecuted for tossing baby into snow for fun video

The head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered to initiate a criminal case against blogger Sergei Kosenko, who tossed his baby into a snowdrift.

"Blogger Sergei Kosenko, while residing abroad, posted a video on outlawed social media in which he is tossing a two-month-old baby into snow. Investigators were also instructed to look into a possibility of Kosenko's extradition to Russian law enforcement agencies to establish his compliance with tax laws," the Investigative Committee said.

Kosenko published the infamous video on January 7. He was showered with negative comments for such a reckless act. The blogger said that it was not a child, but a doll. He later deleted the video.

Sergey Kosenko is a blogger who sells money-making and personal growth courses. He has almost 7 million followers on Instagram* (recognised as extremist and banned in Russia). His only son was born in November. The child's mother is blogger Sasha Belair (real name is Belyakova).

