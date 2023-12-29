On Friday, December 29, coastal residents of California saw ocean waves more than ten meters high.
Part of Kingston Lane, a street adjacent to the beach in Ventura, California, was flooded after tsunami-like waves hit the area.
Meteorologists warn that the tremendous wave energy will lead to dangerous conditions on California beaches from Thursday into the weekend.
People are advised to stay away from high swells and watch children and pets closely.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
NATO and US fleets really want to establish their presence in the Black Sea and create a strike force, but they will not be able to pass through the Bosphorus