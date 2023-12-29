Video: Tsunami-like waves flood California beaches

On Friday, December 29, coastal residents of California saw ocean waves more than ten meters high.

Ocean waves in California

Part of Kingston Lane, a street adjacent to the beach in Ventura, California, was flooded after tsunami-like waves hit the area.

Meteorologists warn that the tremendous wave energy will lead to dangerous conditions on California beaches from Thursday into the weekend.

People are advised to stay away from high swells and watch children and pets closely.