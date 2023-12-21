Joseph Stalin's nephew dies in Moscow

Joseph Stalin's nephew Leonid Alliluyev died in his apartment on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment in Moscow.

Photo: Openverse by Benjamín Núñez González is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Alliluyev died at the age of 95. He felt unwell in the evening on December 20. His daughter called an ambulance for her father, but doctors could not resuscitate the man.

Stalin's nephew died on the eve of the Soviet leader's birthday — it was celebrated in the USSR on December 21. However, historians later established that Joseph Stalin was born on December 18, 1878, but not on December 21, 1879, as Stalin himself claimed. It still remains unknown why he decided to change his birth date.