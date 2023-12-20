Russian Arctic region braves for even colder weather after -55C

The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, showed a photo of a thermometer at minus 55 degrees Celsius (-67F) and said that the real cold was yet to come.

Photo: Pravda.Ru

"Arctic of Yakutia. Now it's minus 55, and the worst cold is yet to come,” the official captioned the photo on his Telegram channel.

Russian businessmen do their best to ensure that life in the region goes as usual, the official noted.

Earlier it was reported that in the village of Kurai, the Altai Republic, temperatures dropped to a record -58 degrees Celsius (-72F) in the morning of December 11.