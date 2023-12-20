Batch of cocaine worth $72 million seized in Moscow

Federal Security Bureau officers seized 673 kilograms of cocaine in Moscow. The batch of Latin American cocaine was intended to be sent to European countries.

In addition, the FSB arrested two suspects who arrived in the Moscow region to pick up 500 kg of cocaine for its further transportation.

Packs of cocaine were found in boxes in a rented Hyundai car. One of the detainees told investigators that they were offered to make money for transportation services.

The arrested batch of cocaine may cost from 2.5 to 6.5 billion rubles (from $28 to $72 million) on the black market.

According to the FSB, retail sales of the seized batch of cocaine on the black market could bring at least 6.5 billion rubles ($72 million).

In early May, FSB officers seized almost 500 kilograms of cocaine on the Russian border in the Smolensk region. A foreigner was detained for arranging its transportation to Poland. The batch was found during an inspection of a truck with a Turkish registration plate.

In June, FSB officers found 699 kilograms of cocaine in a warehouse in the Moscow region. Three foreign citizens were detained. Two of them were visitors from Colombia, the third one was their accomplice from the European Union.