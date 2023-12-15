World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian adult film star comes third on Pornhub's 2023 list

Russian adult film star Eva Elfie (real name Yulia Romanova) entered Pornhub's list of three most popular actresses, a report published on the site said.

Photo: Фото: flickr.com

Elfie moved one position up from last year and took the third place. Her videos have received more than one billion views, the report said.

The most popular adult film actress remains the same as last year — Abella Danger. Angela White was ranked second.

Pornhub's most popular search query in 2023 is hentai — Japanese cartoon animation with erotic and porn scenes.

In 2022, Eva Elfie won the AVN Awards commonly known as the "Porn Oscar”. Based on the results of fan voting, the actress won the title of "Best Independent Video Star.”

