Natalia Vodianova shows her simple makeup routine that makes her stunning

Society

Russian top model Natalia Vodianova showed her natural appearance in a video for the YouTube channel of Vogue Magazine.

Natalia Vodianova morning routine

The video shows the 41-year-old model, a mother of five, doing her makeup routine. Vodianova is not wearing any makeup in the beginning of the video as one can see minor cosmetic defects on her face such as pigmentation and under-eye circles as she is leaning over closer to the camera.

Natalia Vodianova shows how she likes to take care of her hair and skin. Her simple routine changes her face dramatically and makes her radiate with natural beauty.

In July, Natalia Vodianova posed topless for a beverage brand. She was snapped posing braless with high-waisted black panties and tights and holding a glass and a cigar in her hands.

