Two women fight in Moscow metro. Men retreat silently – Video

Two women started a fight on a Moscow metro train over a comment about loud music, the press service of the Prosecutor's Office said on Friday December 8.

"According to preliminary information, a conflict sparked between two women in a metro carriage. One of the women made a remark to the other because of loud music. The verbal conflict escalated into a fight, during which the 56-year-old victim was hurt," the report says.

The video released by the department (there is no audio in the video) shows one woman getting up from her seat, walking towards the other one and apparently reprimanding her for playing music with her phone speakers on. The older woman then grabs the younger one, but the latter stands up and literally punches her down to the seat.

A male passenger sitting opposite is seen watching the fight unfolding right before his eyes. He then decides to stand up and leave the scene without saying a word.

The Moscow Metro Prosecutor's Office is working to establish the circumstances of the conflict. No procedural decisions have been announced in this regard yet.