World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Two women fight in Moscow metro. Men retreat silently – Video

Society

Two women started a fight on a Moscow metro train over a comment about loud music, the press service of the Prosecutor's Office said on Friday December 8.

"According to preliminary information, a conflict sparked between two women in a metro carriage. One of the women made a remark to the other because of loud music. The verbal conflict escalated into a fight, during which the 56-year-old victim was hurt," the report says.

The video released by the department (there is no audio in the video) shows one woman getting up from her seat, walking towards the other one and apparently reprimanding her for playing music with her phone speakers on. The older woman then grabs the younger one, but the latter stands up and literally punches her down to the seat.

A male passenger sitting opposite is seen watching the fight unfolding right before his eyes. He then decides to stand up and leave the scene without saying a word.

The Moscow Metro Prosecutor's Office is working to establish the circumstances of the conflict. No procedural decisions have been announced in this regard yet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Upcoming revolution in banking sector to change world economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a possibility of a real revolution that may happen in world economy in the coming years to put an end to the monopoly of large Western banks

Putin announces upcoming revolution in world economy
Nepal wants Russia to stop recruiting Gurkha soldiers. Any reason to worry?
Nepal wants Russia to stop recruiting Gurkha soldiers. Any reason to worry?
Houthi rebels take tourists to seized Israeli ship
In Bryansk, girl brings her father's shotgun to school and opens fire at students
Nepal wants Russia to stop recruiting Gurkha soldiers. Any reason to worry? Lyuba Lulko Congressional Fisticuffs – American Limp Wrist Sissies Guy Somerset Russia school shooting: From American nightmare to Russian bitter reality Andrey Mihayloff
Congressional Fisticuffs – American Limp Wrist Sissies
Russia school shooting: From American nightmare to Russian bitter reality
Russia school shooting: From American nightmare to Russian bitter reality
Last materials
Russian presidential election to be held for three days for the first time
Two aircraft experience engine surge situations during takeoff in two days
Nepal wants Russia to stop recruiting Gurkha soldiers. Any reason to worry?
Congressional Fisticuffs – American Limp Wrist Sissies
Putin announces upcoming revolution in world economy
Video: Houthi rebels take tourists to captured Israeli ship
Russia school shooting: From American nightmare to Russian bitter reality
Girl opens fire from her father's hunting shotgun during biology class
Ukraine's accession to Russia should be decided in referendum, Russian MP says
Former Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva killed near Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X