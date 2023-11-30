Twelve Russian marines killed while making fire at lunch break in Rostov

A group of 12 marines were killed in an explosion at the Kuzminsky training ground in the Rostov region of Russia. The incident occurred due to failure to comply with safety regulations.

Photo: hyyh.ru

Information about the explosion was confirmed by three sources at a time — law enforcement agencies, the army and investigative agencies.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred on November 3. About 20 people from a marine brigade lit a fire during their lunch break next to ammunition blocks, 161.ru reports.

An RPG-7 grenade launcher shell rolled into the fire and exploded. Eight people were killed on the spot and eight others were injured. Four others were seriously injured and died at hospital within a few days. All those injured and killed were contract soldiers from Vladivostok.

The Defence Ministry has not commented on the incident.