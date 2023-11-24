Video: Dogs attack and kill bear cub

A pack of stray dogs attacked a bear cub in Magadan (a town in the Far East of Russia). The video of the incident shows an adult bear and two cubs running onto what appears to be an industrial parking lot. A large pack of stray dogs confronted the bears.

One of the cubs was running behind the mother bear, whereas the other one came running right towards the pack of dogs.

A man behind the camera can be heard saying: "Hahaha, look, the cub is going to show them what's what now!" However, the dogs attacked and mauled the bear cub brutally.

Surprisingly, the mother bear did not rush to rescue her cub. One of the men who was witnessing the attack got into a vehicle and tried to scare the dogs away, but the dogs did not let the cub go and eventually killed him.