Video shows pack of stray dogs attacking woman

A pack of stray dogs attacked a woman in Orsk.

Lawyer Dmitry Boldyrev published the video on the Internet after the victim's sister contacted him. The woman managed to fight off the stray animals and get into the car. The incident took place in the village of Rabochiy, on the outskirts of Orsk.

Following an increasing number of dog attacks on people, the Russian government supported a bill in spring on the right of regions to euthanize stray animals.