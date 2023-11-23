Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances

Russian actor Maxim Beletsky died in India under mysterious circumstances. He was 38.

Photo: Republican Puppet Theatre in Yoshkar Ola, VK page

"Dear friends, we have sad news. It became known the other day that our actor Maxim Beletsky tragically died,” the Puppet Theatre of Yoshkar-Ola said.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the actor will be cremated and buried in India. No other details about his death were reported.

The theatre said that Beletsky worked there from 2007 to 2021. He graduated from the Republican College of Culture and Arts named after Palantaya and then received a director's education.

The Times of India said on November 17 that the naked bodies of a Russian couple were found in a hot spring in the Parvati Valley in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh). Based on the nature of injuries, the police assumed that this could be a suicide, although the version of a homicide could also be possible. Mobile phones, drugs, passports and notes were found at the scene. The identities of the deceased were not disclosed. The cause of their death was not announced either.

The bodies were sent to a regional hospital for autopsy. According to RIA Novosti, the cremation procedure could be postponed based on the results of the autopsy.