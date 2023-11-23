World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances

Society

Russian actor Maxim Beletsky died in India under mysterious circumstances. He was 38. 

Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances
Photo: Republican Puppet Theatre in Yoshkar Ola, VK page

"Dear friends, we have sad news. It became known the other day that our actor Maxim Beletsky tragically died,” the Puppet Theatre of Yoshkar-Ola said.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the actor will be cremated and buried in India. No other details about his death were reported.

The theatre said that Beletsky worked there from 2007 to 2021. He graduated from the Republican College of Culture and Arts named after Palantaya and then received a director's education.

The Times of India said on November 17 that the naked bodies of a Russian couple were found in a hot spring in the Parvati Valley in Kullu (Himachal Pradesh). Based on the nature of injuries, the police assumed that this could be a suicide, although the version of a homicide could also be possible. Mobile phones, drugs, passports and notes were found at the scene. The identities of the deceased were not disclosed. The cause of their death was not announced either.

The bodies were sent to a regional hospital for autopsy. According to RIA Novosti, the cremation procedure could be postponed based on the results of the autopsy.

"If something suspicious is found during the autopsy of the bodies, we will begin an investigation, and the cremation may then be postponed,” the police said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows moment when Russian actress killed on stage while playing in Donbass

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) when the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kumachovo

Video: Russian actress killed while performing on stage in Donbass
Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera
Russian androgyne pop singer returns to Russia after burning his passport
Putin: Ukraine crisis is a tragedy that should come to an end
Two trains collide head-on in Russia
The Netherlands to strike Ukraine out from the list of EU's priorities Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan
Putin to take part in G20 online summit
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Last materials
Russian actor dies in hot spring in India under mysterious circumstances
Dutch elections: Another NATO state falls into Putin's hands
Ukrainian crisis may spill over to Moldova and Transnistria
Car explodes at Niagara Falls Bridge between US and Canada
Video: Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian drone attack
Russia bans exports of durum wheat
Putin: Ukraine crisis is a tragedy that should come to an end
Russia's biggest serial killer sentenced to life in prison multiple times
Passenger train collides head-on with locomotive in Russia
Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X