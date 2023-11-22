World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera

Society

Russian pop singer Eduard Charlotte (known for his last name only as Charlotte), who burned his Russian passport on camera and posted the video of his act on social media, returned to Russia.

Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera
Photo: Личный Instagram-аккаунт/sharl.ot

The singer was arrested at the airport of St. Petersburg upon his return. In a video made by law-enforcement officers, the singer apologised for his act and said that he made a mistake when he burnt his passport.

Eduard Charlotte may face fines for his act in Russia, lawyer Alexander Khaminsky told the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the lawyer, the singer deliberately committed various types of offenses in order to increase his popularity.

"Deliberate destruction of the passport (Article 19.16 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) is punishable by a fine of up to 300 rubles ($3.5). Demonstration of the act to burn the passport on the Internet is regarded as petty hooliganism (Part 3 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) and is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 rubles ($1,135). Discrediting the Russian Armed Forces falls under Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code and is punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($5,600),” the lawyer said.

The singer may also be brought to administrative or criminal liability if it is established that his statements could insult the feelings of believers and contribute to inciting interethnic and inter-religious strife.

Eduard Charlotte returned to Russia from Armenia. He earlier announced his return on social media and posted his ticket showing the time and the date of his arrival.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Charlotte. Cheek to Cheek
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv on Monday, November 20. Austin tried to calm Zelensky down and ordered him to keep on fighting

Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia
Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA
Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA
Former Russian general found dead at prison hospital
Truck driver blogger dies drinking energy drinks
Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia Lyuba Lulko Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA Andrey Mihayloff Israel takes Middle East crisis to the point when Hamas lasts forever Anton Baketov
Video shows moment when Russian actress killed on stage while playing in Donbass
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan
Putin to take part in G20 online summit
Putin to take part in G20 online summit
Last materials
Russia supplies two S-300 divisions to Tajikistan
Putin to hold online meeting with G20 leaders for the first time in years
Video: Russian actress killed while performing on stage in Donbass
Lloyd Austin: Ukraine deserves exhausting struggle with Russia
Truck driver blogger dies of energy drinks and sleep loss
Former Russian general found dead at prison hospital
Soviet defector pilot who highjacked MiG-25 to Japan dies in USA
Argentina cuts off path to sovereignty and falls into IMF's debt trap
Tinkoff opens new headquarters in Moscow
Russia's Foreign intelligence Service: The West wants Ukraine to mobilise women and elderly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X