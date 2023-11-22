Androgyne singer returns to Russia after burning his Russian passport on camera

Russian pop singer Eduard Charlotte (known for his last name only as Charlotte), who burned his Russian passport on camera and posted the video of his act on social media, returned to Russia.

Photo: Личный Instagram-аккаунт/sharl.ot

The singer was arrested at the airport of St. Petersburg upon his return. In a video made by law-enforcement officers, the singer apologised for his act and said that he made a mistake when he burnt his passport.

Eduard Charlotte may face fines for his act in Russia, lawyer Alexander Khaminsky told the Izvestia newspaper.

According to the lawyer, the singer deliberately committed various types of offenses in order to increase his popularity.

"Deliberate destruction of the passport (Article 19.16 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) is punishable by a fine of up to 300 rubles ($3.5). Demonstration of the act to burn the passport on the Internet is regarded as petty hooliganism (Part 3 of Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation) and is punishable by a fine of up to 100,000 rubles ($1,135). Discrediting the Russian Armed Forces falls under Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code and is punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 rubles ($5,600),” the lawyer said.

The singer may also be brought to administrative or criminal liability if it is established that his statements could insult the feelings of believers and contribute to inciting interethnic and inter-religious strife.

Eduard Charlotte returned to Russia from Armenia. He earlier announced his return on social media and posted his ticket showing the time and the date of his arrival.