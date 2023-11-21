World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Truck driver blogger dies of energy drinks and sleep loss

Society

Truck driver blogger Nikolai Galenko known as KALYAN86, died at the age of 38. His cause of death is yet to be established. It is believed, however, that the man died of cardiac arrest.

Photo: www.automotiveworld. com/articles/where-next-for-telematics-in-the-digital-truck/

According to his friends, Galenko was fond of energy drinks and slept little.

The blogger is to be buried in the city of Tyumen. He is survived by his mother, brother and sister.

Nikolai Galenko was born in the village of Borovsky in the Tyumen region. He started working as a driver at the age of 18. After graduating from school, he went to live in the capital of the region — Tyumen and then moved to St. Petersburg.

The blogger posted his first video on his YouTube channel on January 15, 2015. The video showed him driving a truck along the oncoming lane of a snow-covered highway in difficult weather conditions.

Galenko started running his channel actively in 2016. The blogger reviewed trucks and talked about his life, gave advice to novice drivers, and showed the nature of Russia while driving.

His most popular video has 12 million views.

The man has made a huge contribution to long-haul trucker content on YouTube in Russia. He inspired many drivers to start making their own YouTube channels.

The blogger's YouTube channel has 663,000 subscribers.

