Russian ballerina shamed for throwing her leg on Soviet La-5 fighter

Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova may face a prison term of up to three years for desecrating symbols of Russia's military glory, Shot Telegram channel said.

Photo: Anastasia Volochkova's personal account on Instagram

Ballerina's followers filed a police report against her after she published a photo of herself performing a half-split on a Soviet La-5 fighter, which was used during the Great Patriotic War.

The photo was taken near the Mosfilm Museum in Moscow. The aircraft was filmed in such motion pictures as "Two Captains”, "They Fought for the Motherland” and "Sky of Moscow”.

The ballerina's followers demand Volochkova should apologise for her act.

First deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defence Alexei Zhuravlev called the artist's act disdainful of the monument.

"There were incidents when tanks from pedestals in the Donbass would be started and used for their intended purpose. That could still be an operable airplane, unlike the half-forgotten ballerina who is trying to do her best to get public attention," the MP told Life adding that the artist had very superficial knowledge of the Great Patriotic War.

The ballerina was outraged about the fact that her followers filed a police report against her. Anastasia Volochkova is sure that the airplane parked on the territory of Mosfilm Museum was just a dummy model.

"People, are you out of your mind? Was it the sway of my leg that got you all so excited? What did I do wrong? Why do you want to bully me now?" the ballet star addressed her haters.

Anastasia Volochkova (born in 1976) is a former Russian prima ballerina. She performed throughout Europe with the Bolshoi Theatre. After her infamous retirement from the Bolshoi, Volochkova pursued a career in solo ballet dancing. She also became known in Russia for her raunchy photographs on the Maldives. She was widely ridiculed on social media in Russia for posting pictures of herself doing splits in most unimaginable places.