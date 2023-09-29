World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Young man performs Michael Jackson's moonwalk in Moscow metro

Society

A young man performed an excellent dance routine in a carriage of the Moscow metro train and was captured on video. 

The man starts dancing like a robot, proceeds to a hand stand and then hangs upside down on a railing. 

Next, the man starts dancing like Michael Jackson, does the “moonwalk” and completes his performance with dance elements that imitate the movements of a robot.

