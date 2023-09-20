Partly paralysed polar bear dies at Moscow Zoo

Polar bear named Dikson that was rescued last year in the Krasnoyarsk region died at the Moscow Zoo.

"Dikson got worse some time ago. He developed shortness of breath, started eating less and was unwilling to go out into his outdoor enclosure less often. To stabilise the bear's condition, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were added to his primary therapy. Dikson felt better within a day, but his condition worsened again soon.

"Dikson died of acute cardiopulmonary failure in his sleep. According to veterinarians, the bear's condition deteriorated due to the progression of spinal cord lesions. He also developed as secondary infections of the urinary and respiratory tract. <…>

"Dikson's passing came as a blow to our entire zoo family. We could give him another year of life, and this warms our hearts. We created comfortable conditions for him, provided veterinary care, surrounded him with care, fed him delicious food and gave him gifts. He didn't die in that pile of coal. He lived surrounded by our love," the Moscow Zoo said.